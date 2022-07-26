Lovlina Borgohain’s Coach Gets Accreditation for CWG 2022

Ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain’s personal coach Sandhya Gurung on Tuesday received the accreditation for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

This comes a day after the Olympic bronze medallist alleged that her preparation for the upcoming event was getting affected due to “continuous harassment” of her coaches.

Gurung, who is also Indian team’s assistant coach, was added to the Indian contingent, just days before the event.

On her arrival in Birmingham on Monday, Gurung was not allowed to enter the Games Village as she did not have an accreditation.

“Sandhya was brought to the boxing village today morning and given accreditation. She is with the team now,” an Indian Olympics Association (IOA) official said.

Gurung has also been assigned a room at the Games village.

Lovlina, who won a bronze in the Olympics last year, credits Gurung for pulling her out of a difficult mental place before the Tokyo Games. Gurung was with Lovlina during the 15-day training camp in Ireland ahead of the CWG.