Govt, RSS Responsible For Delay In Indo-Naga Peace Talks: NSCN-IM

The Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland - Issak Muivah (NSCN-IM) on Monday claimed that its demand for the Naga flag and constitution is not stalling the Indo-Naga peace talks.

In a statement, the group said that the government of India is “entirely responsible for the delay” and added that the “actual point of delay started” with the entry of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“Today the Nagas are reeling with utter confusion about the Indo-Naga peace talk and subsequently started expressing their total discontentment pointing accusing fingers on the very people who brought the ceasefire and the peace process.

“Some people misconstrued that the peace talk is delaying because of the flag and constitution issues. Whereas it is not the case because the flag and the constitution are the component ingredients embraced in the Framework Agreement (FA)”, read the statement.

According to NSCN-IM, it is on record that the Government of India has recognised the uniqueness of the Naga history and its position that Nagas were never part of Indian Union either by conquest or consent. “Naturally, how can a Naga national movement be without a flag and a constitution?”

It stated that the Framework Agreement had acknowledged and accepted the declaration of Naga Independence Day on August 14, 1947 and the Plebiscite of 1951. Henceforth, it added, the flag and the constitution are the embodiment of the FA.

The group stated that sharing of sovereign powers, as mentioned in the FA, is a recognition and acceptance of Naga sovereignty. It is not the case of Indian constitutional provision granting power division, it stated.

“The irony is that this matter was already resolved long back but the RSS factor came in between, questioning how there can be two flags and two constitutions.

The manifesto of the RSS/Hindutva sharply contradicted the principle agreement of the FA. The actual point of delay started from here.