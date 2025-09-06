Lovlina Questions Support System After First-Round Defeat at World Championships

Ace Indian boxer and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain has shared a heartfelt note following her early exit from the World Boxing Championships, where she was knocked out in the opening round by Turkey’s Busra Isildar in the women’s 75kg category.

This was Lovlina’s first international appearance in over a year, but the much-anticipated return ended in disappointment as she lost 0-5 in her very first fight. Taking to social media soon after, the Assam-born boxer admitted the defeat “hurts,” but also underlined the lack of adequate preparation and support leading into the Paris Olympics in the year 2024.

“I lost in my very first fight… it hurts. I’m sorry, I couldn’t do it this time. But everyone knows—I never fight for anything else, only for my training. I never demand luxury, I only ask for good training,” Lovlina wrote.

While refraining from blaming her coaches or current support staff, she stressed that despite their best efforts, the absence of regular international exposure and sparring opportunities cost her dearly.

“Before the Tokyo Olympics, we had proper international camps. I used to request international sparring partners for training. But before the Paris Olympics, I got very few competitions and very little international camp exposure. How can I continue to develop myself if I don't have good sparring partners? And she asked.

India has had some of its best moments in the past at the World Boxing Championships, which are regarded as one of the sport's most difficult international stages. Lovlina had high hopes because she was the top seed in her weight class this year. She struggled to land punches that would have scored, though, and the fight became a scrappy contest that was dominated by clinches, giving the Turkish southpaw the advantage.

Lovlina admitted that the lack of structured build-up compared to Tokyo had taken its toll. “Even in the Paris Olympics, I stood alone. Every time, I have to prove myself again and again. And everyone knows—mental strength is just as important in sports as physical strength. Still, even after giving everything to my country, I don’t always get the training or coach that I truly need. Every fight I enter, I cross difficulties alone.”

Her emotional words reflect a larger problem Indian athletes often face—an inconsistent ecosystem that fails to provide sustained high-level exposure despite their proven talent on the world stage.

In closing, the Olympic bronze medallist promised resilience despite the setback: “No matter what—I promise, I will rise again. I will fight in any situation.”

Even as fellow Indian boxers like Nikhat Zareen and Narender Berwal advanced further in the same titles, Lovlina's heartfelt post has spurred broader conversations about the difficulties facing Indian boxing. Even champions require more than just personal perseverance to succeed on the international scene, as demonstrated by Lovlina's loss and her remarks, while Nikhat made an impression with a decisive 5-0 victory on her comeback.

