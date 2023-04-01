IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad, Next Match with Date, Venue, Time, and Result

Lucknow Super Giants, who are entering their second season in the Indian Premier League, will kick off their campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 1, 2023. In their debut season, LSG's opening duo of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock set a record by achieving the highest-opening partnership in IPL history.

The BCCI conducted the IPL 2023 Auction to allow teams to complete their squads for the season, and Punjab Kings secured England all-rounder Sam Curran for a staggering INR 18.50 crore, making him the most expensive player of the auction. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians broke their previous record and acquired Cameron Green for INR 17.50 crores, making him the second most expensive player in IPL auction history. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will follow the usual "Home and Away" format, with ten teams participating in the tournament.

The first match of the season, according to the IPL 2023 Schedule, will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on March 31. This section will provide information on Lucknow Super Giants' upcoming matches, also known as LSG upcoming matches in IPL 2023, including their next match.