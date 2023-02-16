PL Round-up: Manchester City Brush Aside Arsenal To Claim Top Spot

Champions Manchester City brushed aside challengers Arsenal 3-1 in thrilling fashion to reclaim the top position on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. However, the defending champions’ lead is slender as Arsenal still holds a game in hand.

Manchester City have moved to the top on goal difference after the position had been dominated by Arsenal for some time. But a recent drop in performances and unfavourable results from the Gunners allowed City to capitalize and close the gap.

A goal from Erling Haaland, his 26th of the season and another from Jack Grealish in the 72nd minute ensured the three points for Pep Guadiola’s men after a first half ended 1-1 with Bukayo Saka scoring from the spot in the dying moments of the half.

The penalty was awarded to Arsenal after the referee adjudged City goalkeeper Ederson to have fouled Eddie Nketiah, giving Arsenal the chance to negate Kevin De Bruyne’s 24th minute opener. De Bruyne scored from a weak Takehiro Tomiyasu backpass with a first-time finish over Aaron Ramsdale.