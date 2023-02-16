PL Round-up: Manchester City Brush Aside Arsenal To Claim Top Spot

Champions Manchester City brushed aside challengers Arsenal 3-1 in thrilling fashion to reclaim the top position on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. However, the defending champions’ lead is slender as Arsenal still holds a game in hand.
Manchester City have moved to the top on goal difference after the position had been dominated by Arsenal for some time. But a recent drop in performances and unfavourable results from the Gunners allowed City to capitalize and close the gap.
A goal from Erling Haaland, his 26th of the season and another from Jack Grealish in the 72nd minute ensured the three points for Pep Guadiola’s men after a first half ended 1-1 with Bukayo Saka scoring from the spot in the dying moments of the half.
The penalty was awarded to Arsenal after the referee adjudged City goalkeeper Ederson to have fouled Eddie Nketiah, giving Arsenal the chance to negate Kevin De Bruyne’s 24th minute opener. De Bruyne scored from a weak Takehiro Tomiyasu backpass with a first-time finish over Aaron Ramsdale.
Having gone in level at the brake, it was City who dominated capitalizing on mistakes from Arsenal to take the game beyond their reach. Arsenal were playing without injured Thomas Partey, which was exposed harshly by City as the gained momentum in the title race.
It was Jack Grealish in the 72nd minute and the Norwegian goal machine Haaland, 10 minutes later who sealed the fate for the Cityzens in stunning fashion ensuring they moved to the top. Haaland expertly handled a cut-back from De Bruyne to put the ball in the back of the net for the 26th time this campaign.
This was Arsenal’s third straight game in which they dropped points allowing City to cut the gap down. Manchester City look like a team revamped following allegations of financial misappropriations by the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola making every effort to defend his club and the owners.