Assam: Rhino Population Records An Increase In Kaziranga

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Tuesday said that the population of one-horned rhinoceros in the park increased by 200 over the last four years.

The rhino count at the national park stood at 2613, out of which, 866 were males while 1049 were females. Apart from that, 273 unsexed, 279 juveniles and 146 calves completed the numbers.

The Director of Kaziranga National Park, Jatindra Sarma was quoted by ANI as saying, “2613 rhinoceros were counted, which is an increase of 200 rhinos is over the last count of 2413 conducted in 2018.”

Notably, 50 elephants were deployed to cover all of the 84 compartments spread over the Kaziranga.