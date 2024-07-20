Manolo Marquez Appointed Head Coach of Indian National Football Team

In a significant development for Indian football, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially announced Manolo Marquez as the new head coach of the Indian senior men’s national team. The appointment, confirmed on Saturday, comes nearly a month after Igor Stimac was dismissed from the role he held for the past five years.
Marquez, a seasoned Spanish coach, joined FC Goa in 2023 and is set to continue his tenure with the Indian Super League (ISL) club until 2025. As per the AIFF's statement, Marquez will manage both roles concurrently until his contract with FC Goa concludes, after which he will fully dedicate himself to the national team.
With a coaching career that began in 2002, Marquez’s portfolio includes notable positions in Spain with clubs such as Las Palmas, Espanyol B, and Badalona, among others. His successful stint in Indian football began in 2020 with FC Hyderabad, where he led the team to an ISL Cup victory before moving to FC Goa.
Reacting to his new role, the 55-year-old Marquez expressed his deep connection with India. "It's an honour for me to be the National Football Team coach of India, a country I consider my second home," Marquez said. "I feel a strong attachment to India and its people since my arrival. I am committed to bringing success to the millions of fans who support us."
Marquez also thanked FC Goa for their support in balancing his dual responsibilities. “I am very grateful to FC Goa for allowing us the flexibility to help the national team during the coming season while I am still the club’s head coach. I appreciate the AIFF for this opportunity and look forward to achieving great things for Indian football.”
The decision was finalized during an Executive Committee meeting of the AIFF, chaired by federation president Kalyan Chaubey, held at Football House in New Delhi on Saturday.