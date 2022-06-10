Mary Kom Withdraws from Commonwealth Games Boxing Trails

Six-time world champion Mary Kom was forced to withdraw midway from the ongoing Women's Boxing trials for the 2022 Commonwealth Games after she suffered an injury on Friday.

Mary Kom twisted her left knee in the first few minutes in the opening round of the 48 kg contest against Haryana’s Nitu.

The veteran boxer came back into the ring after medical assistance and the bout was resumed. However, she was still experiencing intense pain that eventually forced her to leave the ring towards the end of the opening round. The referee stopped the bout and declared Nitu the winner with the Referee Stops Contest due to injury (RSCI) verdict.

An official statement from Boxing Federation of India (BFI) stated, "Six-time world champion Mary Kom has withdrawn from the on-going Women's Boxing Trials for the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to an injury she suffered on Friday. During the 48kg contest against Nitu, the London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom sustained a knee injury just after a minute into the opening round but, after medical assistance, the veteran boxer came back into the ring as the bout was resumed."

With this, Mary Kom's challenge for a spot at the Birmingham Games also came to an end.

It may be mentioned that the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.