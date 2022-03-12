Assam: Massive Fire Engulfs 9 Markets In Kokrajhar

As many as nine local markets of Badlangmari in the Kokrajhar district of Assam were completely burnt down and damaged in a fire that broke out last night at around 8.30pm.
The incident took place under the Kokrajhar police station in which damages to property worth around 19 to 20 lakhs was incurred.
It is being suspected that the fire took place due to electrical short circuit.
Three fire tenders rushed to the spot at the local market of Badlangmari but could not save the market buildings from burning which were reduced to ashes.
The owners of markets have been identified as Falu Sk, Mozid Bokkul, Nurislam, Sajaham Manik, Jolil Hakim, and Rohim.
Speaking on the incident, Joidul Islam the central committee spokesperson of All B.T.C. Minority Students' Union (ABMSU) said that the owners of the markets were poor and were distraught over their shops being burnt down. He further urged the government to provide financial assistance to them.