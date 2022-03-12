Assam: Massive Fire Engulfs 9 Markets In Kokrajhar

As many as nine local markets of Badlangmari in the Kokrajhar district of Assam were completely burnt down and damaged in a fire that broke out last night at around 8.30pm.

The incident took place under the Kokrajhar police station in which damages to property worth around 19 to 20 lakhs was incurred.

It is being suspected that the fire took place due to electrical short circuit.

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot at the local market of Badlangmari but could not save the market buildings from burning which were reduced to ashes.