Meet Kapil Parmar: India’s First Paralympic Judo Medalist

Kapil Parmar has made history by securing India's first-ever Paralympic medal in judo, clinching a bronze in the men’s 60kg (J1) category at the ongoing Championships.
On Thursday, Parmar showcased an outstanding performance, defeating Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira with a decisive 10-0 victory in the final. His dominance was evident throughout the match, where he controlled the bout from start to finish.
Earlier in the tournament, Parmar faced a setback in the semifinals, where he was defeated 0-10 by S. Banitaba Khorram Abadi. Despite this loss, his remarkable showing in the bronze medal contest underscored his skill and determination.
The J1 class in para judo is for athletes with minimal to no visual acuity, and competitors in this category wear red circles to indicate they may need guided support before, during, and after their bouts.
Parmar, who had previously won a silver medal in the same category at the 2022 Asian Games, demonstrated his prowess by defeating Venezuela’s Marco Dennis Blanco 10-0 in the quarterfinals.
However, his journey to the podium was not without challenges, as he received yellow cards in both of his matches on Thursday for minor violations such as passivity and techniques that could potentially hinder his opponents.
Kapil Parmar, born on June 23, 2000, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, trains at the Indian Blind and Para Judo Academy in Lucknow. He competes in the J1 class, which is designated for athletes with a vision impairment that results in visual acuity of less than or equal to LogMAR 2.6 in binocular vision.
Parmar's journey has been marked by resilience. He hails from a small village named Shivor in Madhya Pradesh and is the youngest of five siblings. His middle brother, who practices judo, often trains alongside him, while his father works as a taxi driver and his sister manages a primary school.
Kapil’s life took a dramatic turn during childhood when he suffered a severe electric shock from a water pump, leaving him in a coma for six months. Despite this, his passion for judo remained strong. Encouraged by his mentors Bhagwan Das and Manoj Sir, he pursued blind judo after his recovery. His dedication to the sport has been unwavering, even as he and his brother managed a tea stall to support themselves. His brother Lalit continues to be his primary financial supporter, aiding him in pursuing his judo career.
Parmar’s impressive achievements include winning gold medals at the IBSA Judo Grand Prix in Antalya, Tbilisi, and Alexandria, as well as a bronze medal at the IBSA World Games in 2023. Additionally, he earned a silver medal at the Asian Para Games 2022 and a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships in 2019.
His success has been bolstered by key government support, including financial assistance for training and competition, a 14-day training camp in Japan, and out-of-pocket allowances under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).
Parmar's journey is a testament to his exceptional talent and perseverance, setting a remarkable precedent for future Paralympic athletes from India.