Meet Kapil Parmar: India’s First Paralympic Judo Medalist

Kapil’s life took a dramatic turn during childhood when he suffered a severe electric shock from a water pump, leaving him in a coma for six months. Despite this, his passion for judo remained strong. Encouraged by his mentors Bhagwan Das and Manoj Sir, he pursued blind judo after his recovery. His dedication to the sport has been unwavering, even as he and his brother managed a tea stall to support themselves. His brother Lalit continues to be his primary financial supporter, aiding him in pursuing his judo career.