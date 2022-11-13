Guwahati: 2 Meet Records Made at National Junior Athletics Championships

Two meet records were made on the third day of National Junior Athletics Championships 2022 held in Guwahati.

According to sources, Kiran K from Kerala created meet record in the U16 hurdle event on Sunday by breaking Sandeep Gond’s previous record.

Moreover, Kuldeep Kumar from Uttar Pradesh made the meet record in U18 Pole Vault. He broke the record of Deep Yadav from Ranchi.

The two athletes achieved this success at Sports Authority of India in Paltan Bazar.

The National Junior Athletics Championships is being held from November 11-15 in Guwahati. Athletes across India have participated in the event.