Riyan Parag Enters History Books With 6 Consecutive Half-Centuries In T20s

Riyan Parag has so far amassed a massive 440 runs in seven matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 62.86. His innings on Friday saw him hit six sixes and a four enroute to 57 runs to help Assam beat Kerala by two wickets. His form has also coincided with an upturn for the team who have won five and lost two to sit on second behind Kerala in Group B.