Riyan Parag Enters History Books With 6 Consecutive Half-Centuries In T20s

A brilliant 57 not out off 33 deliveries for Assam against Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 match on Friday has found Riyan Parag a place in the history books as he became the first player to score six consecutive half-centuries in the history of T20 cricket.
Riyan Parag has so far amassed a massive 440 runs in seven matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 62.86. His innings on Friday saw him hit six sixes and a four enroute to 57 runs to help Assam beat Kerala by two wickets. His form has also coincided with an upturn for the team who have won five and lost two to sit on second behind Kerala in Group B.
Riyan Parag played an important innings today as he found himself at the crease with Assam down to 48 for the loss of three wickets. He steadied the run chase and then shifted gears towards the end. Parag hit four sixes towards the end to win the match for Assam with three balls to spare at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy in Mumbai.
With his blitzkrieg against Himachal Pradesh where he scored 72 runs in just 37 deliveries, Riyan Parag had equaled the record held by Virendra Sehwag, Devon Conway, Hamilton Masakadza, Karman Akmal, Jos Buttler, David Warner and Wayne Madsen to score five consecutive fifties.
Parag went a step further against Kerala as his winning knock found him a place in the history books.