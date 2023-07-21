Meghalaya CM Unveils Durand Cup Trophies in Shillong

The three trophies viz the Durand Cup Trophy and the Shimla Trophy (both rolling trophies) and the President's Cup (for keeping permanently) were taken on a grand tour of the city. With overwhelming public presence and applause along the way, it was a scintillating evening for the residents of Shillong. The engaging public display culminated with a grand celebration at Khyndailad with musical performances by a local band and Jazz band of the Army. The presence of players of Shillong Lajong Football Club was memorable for the crowd and the overwhelming public support greatly enthused the players.