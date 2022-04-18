Sports

Meghalaya: Table Tennis Player from Tamil Nadu Dies in Road Accident

One of the top Table Tennis players from Tamil Nadu, Deenadayalan Vishwa was killed in a road accident at Nongpoh in Meghalaya
Meghalaya: Table Tennis Player from Tamil Nadu Dies in Road Accident
Table Tennis Player from Tamil Nadu Dies in Road Accident in Meghalaya
Pratidin Time

One of the top Table Tennis players from Tamil Nadu, Deenadayalan Vishwa was killed in a road accident at Nongpoh in Meghalaya while three other paddlers were injured when their taxi collided with a 12-wheel truck at Ri-Bhoi district on Sunday.

According to reports, the four players from the southern state of India were on their way from Guwahati Airport to Shillong in a tourist taxi to take part in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship.

Police said the 12-wheel truck coming from the opposition direction hit the taxi in Shangbangla area at around 1:50 pm.

Vishwa, 18, died on the way to Nongpoh Civil Hospital in Ri-Bhoi district, while the other players are now admitted at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Meghalaya. They are out of danger, the Meghalaya Table Tennis Association (MTTA) said in a statement.

The teenager had won several junior, sub-junior and cadet titles in the country and abroad and his demise is a huge blow to the sport in India, it said.

Vishwa’s family members are scheduled to reach Nongpoh where his body was kept.

MTTA Vice-President Bruce P Marak and General Secretary Chiranjib Choudhury expressed condolences on the death of Vishwa, an extremely gifted and promising table tennis player.

Also Read: PM Modi Condoles Legendary Odia Musician Prafulla Kar's Demise

Meghalaya
Road accident
Table Tennis Player

Related Stories

No stories found.