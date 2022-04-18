PM Modi Condoles Legendary Odia Musician Prafulla Kar's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences over the demise of lyrist, singer and music director Prafulla Kar, saying that he will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music.
PM Modi tweeted, “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
The legendary musician, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2015 for his contribution to the field of arts, breathed his last on Sunday night at the age of 83.
Born on February 16, 1939 in Puri, the eminent musician, singer, lyricist, writer and columnist, Kar was also a recipient of the Jayadeva Award in the year 2004.
Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief over the demise of the legendary singer, saying that it marked the end of an era in Odia music.
He wrote on Twitter, “I am saddened to learn of the death of the famous musician Prafulla Kar. His demise marked the end of an era in the world of Odia music. His unique musical style will forever immortalize him in the hearts of the people. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well.”
The CM also announced that the funeral will be held with state honours. He also directed two ministers from the state government to be present at the funeral to pay their last respects.