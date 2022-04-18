PM Modi Condoles Legendary Odia Musician Prafulla Kar's Demise

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief over the demise of the legendary singer, saying that it marked the end of an era in Odia music.

He wrote on Twitter, “I am saddened to learn of the death of the famous musician Prafulla Kar. His demise marked the end of an era in the world of Odia music. His unique musical style will forever immortalize him in the hearts of the people. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well.”

The CM also announced that the funeral will be held with state honours. He also directed two ministers from the state government to be present at the funeral to pay their last respects.