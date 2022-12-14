Messi Announces Retirement: FIFA World Cup 2022 will be the last International game for Messi

The FIFA World Cup 2022 was a phenomenal event because of all the surprises and disappointments it had, as the game unfolded slowly. Messi, as usual, was terrific, and he can be easily credited for Team Argentina’s entry into the FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals.



After leading Argentina to the final of the current tournament with a win against Croatia on Tuesday, the 35-year-old is the tournament's best goal scorer and assist provider. He scored the first goal for his team and then assisted Julian Alvarez's third goal against Croatia.