Sports

Messi Announces Retirement: FIFA World Cup 2022 will be the last International game for Messi

Messi fans have the last chance to celebrate seeing the G.O.A.T on the playground as he confirmed his retirement a few hours ago
Messi Announces Retirement: FIFA World Cup 2022 will be the last International game for Messi
Pratidin Bureau

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the King of record-breaking scores in the history of international football. However, the fans have the last chance to celebrate seeing him on the playground as he confirmed his retirement a few hours ago! He announces this to the Argentine media outlet “Dario Deportivo Ole" and says that December 18, 2022, will be his last day playing for Portugal in international football.

"I am overjoyed to be able to end my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final."
"The next one is many years away, and I doubt I'll be able to complete it. And to end on such a high note, it's the greatest "

The FIFA World Cup 2022 was a phenomenal event because of all the surprises and disappointments it had, as the game unfolded slowly. Messi, as usual, was terrific, and he can be easily credited for Team Argentina’s entry into the FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals.


After leading Argentina to the final of the current tournament with a win against Croatia on Tuesday, the 35-year-old is the tournament's best goal scorer and assist provider. He scored the first goal for his team and then assisted Julian Alvarez's third goal against Croatia.

Also Read
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals: Latest Updates, Teams, Venue, Indian Timings

LIonel Messi Breaking One Records after Another!

2022 FIFA World Cup
Messi Announces Retirement

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com