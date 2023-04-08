MI Vs CSK: IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings Squads

In the upcoming IPL's El Clasico, two teams with divergent T20 strategies will face off yet again. Mumbai relies heavily on data and match-ups, while Super Kings' approach is still guided by Dhoni's instincts. Unfortunately, the absence of key players has diminished the excitement of this high-profile match.

Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard will be on the sidelines for their respective teams, while Mumbai's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah remains injured and will miss the entire tournament. Moreover, Maheesh Theekshana has not yet joined the Mumbai squad, and Jhye Richardson will also be absent due to an injury. On the other hand, CSK had a good start to the season at Chepauk, but they might struggle away from home.

In their first match against Gujarat Titans, Super Kings dominated initially but eventually lost the game. The inclusion of Sisanda Magala, the South African death-bowling specialist, could bolster their seam attack. However, it remains to be seen whether Magala will adjust quickly and whether Mitchell Santner will be benched after his impressive performances in Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Super Kings' batting depth, with Deepak Chahar listed at No. 11, seems well-suited to the Wankhede pitch. Mumbai's batting lineup also boasts considerable firepower, but their bowling attack appears weak. This season, Mumbai's success on the bowling front might depend solely on Jofra Archer's performances.