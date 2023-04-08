RR Vs DC: IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals Squads for Today

The Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are both looking to recover from recent losses as they face each other in the second and final game in Guwahati. The Capitals, in particular, are under more pressure as they have lost both of their previous matches, while the Royals will be eager to bounce back from a narrow defeat to the Punjab Kings at the same venue. The evening match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday was affected by the dew factor, but this should not be a concern for Game No. 11. However, the batting-friendly wickets will still be a challenge for bowlers, keeping them on their toes. This may be good news for the Capitals' struggling batters, who have had difficulties facing the pace in their previous matches.