RR Vs DC: IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals Squads for Today

The Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are both looking to recover from recent losses as they face each other in the second and final game in Guwahati. The Capitals, in particular, are under more pressure as they have lost both of their previous matches, while the Royals will be eager to bounce back from a narrow defeat to the Punjab Kings at the same venue. The evening match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday was affected by the dew factor, but this should not be a concern for Game No. 11. However, the batting-friendly wickets will still be a challenge for bowlers, keeping them on their toes. This may be good news for the Capitals' struggling batters, who have had difficulties facing the pace in their previous matches.
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 11th Match, IPL 2023
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Date & Time: Saturday, April 8, 3:30 PM IST
Telecast & Streaming Details: Star Sports Network and JioCinema
Both of the teams have won 13 games against one another, giving them a perfect 50-50 record. The previous year, RR defeated Delhi in their opening game, scoring 222 runs, which was too much for the opposition to handle. By easily chasing down a target of 161 with the help of Mitchell Marsh's 89 and David Warner's composed 50, DC came back to win by eight wickets.
Delhi Capitals may be preparing for switch-hits against R Ashwin, as Warner was spotted practicing right-handed before the match. However, Rovman Powell should be cautious, as Boult has dismissed him three times despite his decent record against the left-arm pacer. DC could also use Kuldeep for a few overs against Shimron Hetmyer, as the West Indian struggles against spinners who turn the ball away from him. Axar Patel could be a good option against Sanju Samson, given that he has dismissed him twice and Samson has a strike rate of 111.67 against him.
Rajasthan Royals could consider using R Ashwin during the powerplay as he has been successful in dismissing David Warner in the past and has a good record against him. Additionally, Ashwin has also taken down Prithvi Shaw twice, while Trent Boult has had success against DC's right-handed opener.
On Saturday, another high-scoring game is expected at Baraspara Stadium. The batters can take advantage of the fact that there will be some dryness and little grass. Anything close to 200 will be a good score on this wicket, and bowling first will be crucial.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Probable best batter: Sanju Samson
Probable best bowler: Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal