Mirabai Chanu Qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics, Finishes Third at IWF World Cup

Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu finished third in the women's 49 kg Group B event and 12th overall in the IWF World Cup held in Thailand, hence qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Indian weightlifter lifted a total of 184kg (81kg+103kg) at the tournament which is the final and a mandatory qualifier for the Paris Olympics.
With the completion of her event, Chanu has fulfilled the criteria for the Paris Olympics, which is participating in two compulsory events and three other qualifiers.
The 2017 world champion title holder is placed second in the Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) for the women's 49kg category, with China's Jian HuiHua leading the ranking.
The official confirmation of the qualification will be made once the World Cup concludes and the OQR is updated. The top 10 lifters from each weight class will qualify for the Paris Olympics.
Notably, Chanu, who will be the only Indian weightlifter at the Paris Games, is set to compete in her third Olympic appearance.