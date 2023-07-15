Mirabai Chanu To Lead India Team at World Weightlifting Championships 2023

Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will be leading a five-member Indian contingent at the World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
According to Olympics.com, the Riyadh event will be a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics and will be held from September 4 to 17.
The two-time world championships medalist will be competing in women's 49 kg category and will be aiming for a gold. She won gold in 2017 meet at Anaheim, while she had to settle for silver last year in Bogota.
Moreover, Bindyarani Devi, the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships gold medal winner, will also be taking part in women's 55 kg event.
Chanu and Bindyarani are currently undergoing training at St Louis' SQUAT University under Dr Aron Horschig.
The men's team consists of 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Achinta Sheuli, who will be taking part in 73 kg category.The current national-level champion Narayana Ajith, Shubham Todkar will also be competing.
However, Youth Olympic Games champion and CWG gold medalist Jeremy Lalrinnunga will be missing out on the event due to an injury.
The Championships will be a pre-cursor to Asian Games this year as the same team, except for Todkar, will represent India's tricolour at the continental event, scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8, in Hangzhou, China.