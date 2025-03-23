MI's Valiant Effort Falls Short as CSK Seals 4-Wicket Triumph

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign with a commanding four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in a high-voltage clash on Sunday, March 23. An unbeaten knock from Rachin Ravindra and a solid contribution from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad powered CSK to a successful chase after their bowlers had restricted MI to 155/9.

Electing to bowl first, CSK’s bowlers put Mumbai under pressure early on. Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad, stole the limelight with a sensational spell, claiming 4/18 and dismantling MI’s middle order. Khaleel Ahmad provided strong support, finishing with 3/29. Mumbai’s stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma attempted to stabilize the innings after a shaky start, but MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a lightning-quick stumping to dismiss SKY off Noor Ahmad’s bowling, further denting MI’s hopes.

Earlier, CSK captain Gaikwad won the toss and opted to field first, setting the stage for an intense season opener. Despite the decision going against his preference, MI’s Suryakumar Yadav remained unfazed, stating he would have batted first anyway, given the breezy conditions that minimized the impact of dew. The visitors also introduced two exciting debutants—fast bowler S. Raju, expected to play a key role in the death overs, and left-arm wrist-spinner Vignesh Puthur, lined up as a potential Impact Player.

With a strong all-round display, CSK sealed the win, marking a perfect start to their season, while MI will look to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.