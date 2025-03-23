Hyderabad Awaits a Run-Fest as SRH, RR Lock Horns in IPL 2025

As the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) unfolds, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns in what promises to be an electrifying encounter. With a revamped squad and high expectations, both franchises are looking to make an early statement in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals Relying on Domestic Core

Among all IPL franchises, Rajasthan Royals have placed the most faith in their Indian players. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and skipper Sanju Samson will be pivotal in steering the team towards playoff contention. The franchise also roped in experienced left-hander Nitish Rana at the mega auction, with expectations that he will provide much-needed stability at No.3.

However, the team’s decision to release Jos Buttler could prove costly. The English batter had been a match-winner for the Royals, and his absence leaves a void in the batting lineup. Whether RR’s Indian contingent can deliver consistently remains to be seen.

Riyan Parag Leads Royals in Samson's Absence

Sanju Samson, who suffered an injury during India's recent T20I series against England, has yet to receive full fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). As a result, he will feature purely as a batter for the first three IPL games, with Riyan Parag stepping in as the stand-in captain. For Parag, this stint presents an opportunity to prove his leadership credentials in what will be a trial by fire.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Aiming for a 300-Run Mark

SRH’s dynamic batting duo of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen have set ambitious targets ahead of the match, expressing confidence in their ability to breach the 300-run mark this season. The team boasts a formidable bowling attack led by captain Pat Cummins, supported by Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, and premier leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Zampa, despite being one of the finest white-ball leg-spinners, has struggled for a consistent run in IPL playing XIs. Whether SRH offers him an extended role this season remains to be seen. SRH head coach Daniel Vettori, meanwhile, has issued a simple yet crucial directive to his bowlers: “Just don’t be the team that concedes 300.”

Squads for SRH vs RR Encounter

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (w), Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Rain Threat Looms Over the Match

While fans eagerly anticipate a high-scoring thriller, weather conditions could play spoilsport. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in Hyderabad, raising concerns over possible interruptions.

IPL 2025 Heats Up with a Double-Header

With the IPL caravan moving to Hyderabad, fans can expect a high-octane clash between Pat Cummins-led SRH and Riyan Parag’s RR. If last season’s pitches at Uppal are any indication, the stage is set for a run-fest. As the tournament gains momentum, the excitement only continues to build.

Stay tuned as Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad battle it out for early dominance in IPL 2025.