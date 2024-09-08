Moeen Ali Announces Retirement from International Cricket

Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket, following his omission from England's upcoming white-ball series against Australia.
The 37-year-old all-rounder, who last represented England in their semi-final defeat to India at the 2024 T20 World Cup in Guyana, made the announcement in an interview.
"At 37, and not selected for the Australia series, I feel it's the right time to step away," Moeen stated. "I've played a lot of cricket for England, and it's time for the next generation to take over. I’ve done my part."
Moeen Ali's international career began with England's 2014 tour of the West Indies, where he made his white-ball debut. Over the past decade, he has amassed 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is.
He made his Test debut against Sri Lanka later in 2014 at Lord’s and went on to play 68 Tests. His career statistics include 6,678 runs, eight centuries, 28 fifties, and 366 wickets across all formats.
Reflecting on his career, Moeen said, “I’m very proud. When you first play for England, you don’t know how many games you’ll get. To play nearly 300 matches is a significant achievement. My early years were focused on Test cricket, but once Eoin Morgan took over, one-day cricket became more enjoyable. Nevertheless, Test cricket remains the pinnacle.”
Moeen acknowledged the need for the team to evolve, stating, “I could hold on and try to play again, but realistically, I know it’s time for a new cycle. It’s about being honest with myself. Even as I retire, I don’t feel it's due to a lack of ability. I still believe I can play, but the team needs to progress.”
He expressed satisfaction with his impact on the game, emphasizing, “Even if it was just a crucial 20 or 30 runs, I wanted to make an impact. I hope people enjoyed watching me play, whether I performed well or not.”
While retiring from international cricket, Moeen plans to continue participating in franchise cricket. He is currently playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024. He also expressed interest in coaching, inspired by figures like Brendon McCullum, and aims to be one of the best in the field.
Moeen's recent involvement includes stints with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Joburg Super Kings in the SA20, and Chittagong Vikings in the BPL.
His retirement marks the end of a distinguished career, but his contributions to cricket, both on and off the field, will be remembered fondly.