Mohammedan SC Clinches Maiden I-League Title with Victory Over Shillong Lajong

After a long-awaited triumph, Mohammedan Sporting secured their maiden I-League title on Saturday, defeating Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 in a crucial away match at the SSA Stadium. The victory also guarantees their promotion to the Indian Super League, pending compliance with licensing requirements.
Alexis Nahuel Gomez opened the scoring for Mohammedan in the first minute, swiftly followed by an equalizer from Douglas Rosa Tardin of Shillong Lajong FC in the 15th minute. However, Evgeni Kozlov's second-half goal secured the title for Mohammedan Sporting.
With this victory, Mohammedan Sporting amassed an insurmountable 52 points from 23 matches, solidifying their position at the top of the table. Their closest competitors, Sreenidi Deccan FC, trail by eight points with only two games remaining.
The match was not without its challenges, as Shillong Lajong FC fiercely contested Mohammedan Sporting's bid for the title. Despite a spirited effort from the home team, Mohammedan Sporting's resilience and strategic gameplay ultimately secured their historic victory.