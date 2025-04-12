Mohun Bagan Clinches ISL Title in Extra-Time Thriller Against Bengaluru FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured their second Indian Super League (ISL) title after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC in the final on Monday. The match, which extended into extra time, saw Jamie Maclaren score the decisive goal in the 96th minute, following a dramatic equalizer from Jason Cummings.

Advertisment

Bengaluru FC took the lead in the 49th minute when an own goal by Mohun Bagan’s Alberto Rodriguez, who misjudged a cross from Ryan Williams, gave the Blues a 1-0 advantage. Despite several chances from both sides, it wasn’t until the 72nd minute that Mohun Bagan found their equalizer. Cummings converted a penalty after a handball by Bengaluru’s Sana.

With both teams unable to break the deadlock during regular time, the match headed into extra time. In the 96th minute, a brilliant assist by Dimitri Petratos found Maclaren, who calmly slotted the ball past Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to give Bagan a 2-1 lead.

Despite a late push from Bengaluru, Mohun Bagan held firm in defense and secured the win, marking a memorable triumph in front of their passionate home crowd.

Match Highlights:

49’ : Bengaluru FC took the lead with an own goal from Alberto Rodriguez.

72’ : Mohun Bagan equalized with a penalty conversion by Jason Cummings.

96’: Jamie Maclaren scored the match-winner in extra time, securing Mohun Bagan's victory.

The victory adds to Mohun Bagan's illustrious history in Indian football, as they take home the prestigious ISL trophy.

Also Read: Apuia’s Stoppage-Time Stunner Fires Mohun Bagan into ISL Final