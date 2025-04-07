Apuia’s Stoppage-Time Stunner Fires Mohun Bagan into ISL Final

Kolkata witnessed a footballing spectacle as Mohun Bagan Super Giant scripted a dramatic 3-2 aggregate victory over Jamshedpur FC to storm into the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 final. A pulsating contest at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan saw the Mariners overturn a first-leg deficit with nerves of steel and a stoppage-time winner that sent their fans into delirium.

Trailing 1-2 from the first leg, Mohun Bagan knew they had to dig deep. Jamshedpur, renowned for their defensive discipline, made life difficult for the hosts, frustrating their attacking unit for large parts of the first half. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 51st minute when Jason Cummings coolly slotted home from the penalty spot after a contentious handball call against Pronay Halder. The equalizer ignited the Mariners’ charge, setting the stage for an intense final half-hour.

With time slipping away and extra time looming, Mohun Bagan threw everything forward. Jamshedpur’s defensive resistance seemed impenetrable, but when it mattered most, the Mariners found their hero. Deep into stoppage time, in the 94th minute, substitute Apuia Ralte latched onto a perfectly weighted pass from Anirudh Thapa at the edge of the box. With precision and composure, he unleashed a curling right-footed effort that soared past a helpless Albino Gomes, sparking wild celebrations inside the packed stadium.

Defensively, Mohun Bagan was rock-solid when it mattered most. Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith produced a couple of clutch saves, while Hector Yuste marshaled the backline with authority. Jamshedpur, though resilient, failed to capitalize on counterattacks, missing the cutting edge in the final third.

The Mariners’ journey to the final is a testament to their grit, quality, and never-say-die attitude. As they set their sights on a title showdown with Bengaluru FC, the ISL season braces for an electrifying finale. With momentum firmly in their corner, Juan Ferrando’s men will believe that destiny has one more special chapter in store for them.