Mohun Bagan Dominates Early, Mumbai City Salvages 2-2 Draw in ISL Opener

The 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season kicked off with an electrifying 2-2 draw between Mohun Bagan SG and defending champions Mumbai City FC at Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium.
The dramatic season opener saw late goals, thrilling comebacks, and moments of high tension, setting an exciting tone for the months ahead.
Mohun Bagan SG seemed to be in control early on, as a ninth-minute own goal by Mumbai City FC's Tiri gave the hosts an unexpected lead. Tiri, while attempting to clear a dangerous cross from Liston Colaco, misjudged his touch and sent the ball into his own net, gifting Bagan the advantage.
The Mariners doubled their lead in the 29th minute when Alberto Rodriguez powerfully headed home a Greg Stewart corner, putting the Kolkata giants firmly in command with a 2-0 scoreline at halftime.
Despite dominating the ball with 59% possession, Mumbai City FC struggled to convert their chances in the first half. Nikolaos Karelis came closest for the Islanders, missing a golden opportunity to pull one back, heading wide from Bipin Singh’s cross. Mohun Bagan’s defense, marshaled by Rodriguez, held strong against Mumbai’s attacks.
The second half, however, saw a shift in momentum as Mumbai City FC pushed relentlessly for a comeback. Tiri redeemed himself in the 70th minute, scoring from a well-executed volley off a Noufal cross, reducing the deficit to 2-1. With newfound belief, the visitors continued to press, bolstered by the introduction of key substitutes like Thaer Krouma, who added fresh attacking energy.
The match reached its climax in the 90th minute when Krouma, orchestrating a brilliant move, found Noufal with a diagonal pass. Noufal cut the ball back for Krouma, who calmly slotted it home, leveling the game at 2-2 and rescuing a point for the champions.
Despite late appeals from Mohun Bagan for a penalty after a possible handball by Mehtab Singh, the referee waved away the protests, leaving the Mariners frustrated at not converting their early dominance into a win.
The thrilling encounter, played in rain-soaked conditions, highlighted the strengths and vulnerabilities of both sides, delivering an intense opening night for the ISL season. With plenty of drama and late heroics, the stage is set for what promises to be a captivating campaign.