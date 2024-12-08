Mohun Bagan SG Top ISL Standings with 2-0 Win Over NorthEast United

Mohun Bagan Super Giant continued their impressive form with a commanding 2-0 victory over NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

The Mariners dominated possession with 55.7% and boasted a higher passing accuracy at 72% compared to the Highlanders' 61%. Two brilliant second-half goals from Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco sealed all three points for the visitors, who now top the ISL standings with 23 points.

The match was intense from the very start, with both teams creating early chances. The first opportunity came in the 10th minute when Liston Colaco rattled the post after a fine solo run through the defense.

NorthEast United FC responded nine minutes later, with a brilliant cross from Alaaeddine Ajaraie finding Nestor Albiach in the box. Albiach's powerful shot was expertly saved by Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. Shortly after, Colaco had another chance but his tame shot failed to trouble Gurmeet Singh in goal for the Highlanders.

The first half ended with both teams level, although Mohun Bagan came close to taking the lead with a long-range shot from Dimitrios Petratos that was brilliantly saved by Gurmeet. The second half saw NorthEast United pressing more, but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. Manvir Singh’s brilliant cut-in from the right side left the Highlanders' defense flat-footed, and he slotted the ball into the top left corner to give Mohun Bagan the lead.

The goal sparked a shift in momentum, with the Mariners taking control of the game. In the 71st minute, Liston Colaco doubled the lead after a brilliant cut-in and curling shot past Gurmeet Singh. Despite the Highlanders' continued pressure, they could not find a breakthrough, with Nestor Albiach's cross finding Parthib Gogoi in the box in the 83rd minute, only for his shot to be denied by Kaith.

Mohun Bagan made defensive substitutions in the final minutes, bringing on Greg Stewart and Deepak Tangri to secure the win. NorthEast United had a few more chances, but the visitors' defense held firm, maintaining their sixth clean sheet of the season.

Asish Rai was the standout performer of the match, playing a pivotal role in both goals and contributing defensively with five interceptions and five clearances. Rai also created three chances and completed 25 out of his 38 attempted passes, showcasing his all-around brilliance.

Looking ahead, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Kerala Blasters FC on December 14, while NorthEast United will meet Hyderabad FC on December 23.