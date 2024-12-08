ISL: NorthEast United FC Aim to Halt Mohun Bagan SG’s Winning Run

In a thrilling encounter of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, NorthEast United FC will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, December 8, at 7:30 PM IST. The match promises to be a highly competitive affair, with both teams eager to secure valuable points as the season intensifies.

Advertisment

NorthEast United FC will be counting on their impressive recent home form to get back on track after a couple of difficult matches. They have been formidable at home, winning four of their last six games (W4 D1 L1), including dominant victories over Jamshedpur FC (5-0) and a narrow 3-2 win against Odisha FC.

The Highlanders have been particularly lethal in attack, scoring eight goals in their last two home games. Their offensive play, especially from open play, has been a standout feature this season, with the team having scored a league-high 18 goals in this regard. Striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been a key figure in their attacking unit and will be central to NorthEast’s hopes. Ajaraie’s ability to take on the opposition with multiple shots per game will be crucial in breaking down the Mariners’ defense.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to extend their strong record against NorthEast United. The Mariners have been in scintillating form, scoring at least three goals in each of their last three meetings with the Highlanders. Liston Colaco, with his impressive tally of eight goals against NorthEast United, will be the key attacking threat for Mohun Bagan. His ability to find the back of the net in crucial moments makes him a player to watch.

Furthermore, Mohun Bagan’s high pressing intensity has been one of their strengths this season, allowing their opponents only 10.9 passes per defensive action (PPDA), the second-best in the ISL. This pressing game could disrupt NorthEast’s build-up play and stifle their attacking moves.

Head-to-head, Mohun Bagan Super Giant holds a clear advantage, having won eight of the 11 ISL meetings between the two sides (W8 D1 L2). The Mariners have scored a total of 24 goals in these encounters, compared to NorthEast’s 14, underscoring their dominance in this fixture. However, NorthEast United will be hoping that home advantage and their current attacking form will provide the impetus to challenge Mohun Bagan’s superior record.

Both coaches are gearing up for the battle with a tactical focus. NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali acknowledged the quality of the Mariners, particularly their ability to counter-attack quickly. He emphasized that his team is well-prepared to face this challenge, having already met Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup final.

"They are a very good team with a strong defense, always ready to counter-attack," said Benali. On the other side, Mohun Bagan head coach Jose Molina has been focused on ensuring his team performs as a collective unit. He stressed that his planning revolves around the entire team, rather than individual opposition players. "We make plans for the whole team to ensure we are competitive and focused on winning the game," Molina remarked.

As for key players, Liston Colaco has been a constant threat in this fixture, with four goals and two assists against NorthEast United, making him one of the most dangerous players on the pitch. For NorthEast United, Alaaeddine Ajaraie will be the main attacking force.

His recent performances, including a seven-shot display against East Bengal FC, highlight his ability to create chances and score goals. In the midfield, Muthu Mayakkannan will play a crucial role in disrupting Mohun Bagan’s press. His ball recovery skills, ranking second-best in his team, will be essential to regain possession and launch counter-attacks against the Mariners.

As the two sides prepare for this exciting clash, all eyes will be on how NorthEast United’s attacking firepower performs against Mohun Bagan’s intense pressing game. The outcome of this match could have significant implications for both teams’ positions in the league as they fight for supremacy in the 2024-25 ISL season.