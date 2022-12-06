Morocco Vs Spain: Live -Streaming, Line-Up, Venue & Time Details Of The Exciting Football Match

The Morocco Vs Spain match is all set to kick-off on December 6th 2022, at 8:30 pm IST. A surprising loss to Japan in Spain's final group-stage game may have weakened the team's morale. However, La Roja is mindful of the fact that they have failed to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Conversely, Morocco has surprised many with their strong start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as they have won their group.
Morocco has yet to lose in their last four World Cup matches (W2 D2). Cameroon is the only African team to go winless in the World Cup for five straight games (W2 D3 between 1982 and 1990). This is Morocco's second appearance in the World Cup knockout stages; they lost to Germany 1-0 in the round of 16 in 2018. In their first World Cup meeting in the 2018 group stages, Morocco twice seized the lead before ending up in a tie with Spain at 2-2.
After a 1-1 draw with hosts Russia in the 16th round, Spain was eliminated from the 2018 World Cup. The last time they made it past this round was back in 2010, when they eventually won the championship. While Spain has faced African teams five times in the group stage prior to this World Cup, this will be their first time facing one in a knockout encounter (W3 D1 L1). Captain Luis Enrique was in charge of the team during Nigeria's 3-2 triumph over Spain in 1998.
Spain has confronted Morocco three times before, and they have always come out on top (W2 D1). The two squads met during the FIFA 2018 group stages, and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.
Bounou
Hakimi
Saiss
Aguero
Mazraoui
Ounahi
Amrabat
Sabiri
Ziyech
En-Nesyri
Boufal
Simon
Alba
Laporte
Rodri
Carvajal
Gavi
Busquets
Pedri
Olmo
Morata
Torres
Spain has greater chances of winning with a score of 4-2
Date: December 6 at 08:30 p.m. (IST)
Venue: Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan
TV Channels: Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV
Apps: Jio Cinema's app and website