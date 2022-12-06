Morocco Vs Spain: Live -Streaming, Line-Up, Venue & Time Details Of The Exciting Football Match

Morocco has yet to lose in their last four World Cup matches (W2 D2). Cameroon is the only African team to go winless in the World Cup for five straight games (W2 D3 between 1982 and 1990). This is Morocco's second appearance in the World Cup knockout stages; they lost to Germany 1-0 in the round of 16 in 2018. In their first World Cup meeting in the 2018 group stages, Morocco twice seized the lead before ending up in a tie with Spain at 2-2.