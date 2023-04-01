IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad, Next Match with Date, Venue, Time, and Result

Royal Challengers (RCB) Bangalore, who have been unable to clinch their first IPL trophy since their debut in 2008, will begin their campaign in the tournament against Mumbai Indians on April 2, 2023. The BCCI recently held the IPL 2023 Auction to assist teams in finalizing their squads for the season, with Punjab Kings securing England all-rounder Sam Curran for a staggering INR 18.50 crore, making him the most expensive player in the auction.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians surpassed their previous record by acquiring Cameron Green for INR 17.50 crore, making him the second most expensive player in IPL auction history.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will follow the standard "Home and Away" format, with ten teams competing for the coveted title. The tournament will commence with a match between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on March 31, as per the IPL 2023 schedule. In this section, we'll take a look at the upcoming fixtures for Royal Challengers Bangalore, or RCB, in the IPL 2023.