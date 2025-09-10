Most Sixes in Asia Cup History (ODI & T20I): Records, Stats, and Top Hitters

The Asia Cup has always been one of cricket’s most exciting tournaments, bringing together Asian powerhouses in a battle for regional supremacy. While centuries and match-winning knocks are celebrated, nothing electrifies fans more than a towering six. Over the years, the Asia Cup has witnessed some of the greatest six-hitters—from Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma—lighting up stadiums with their explosive batting.

This article breaks down themost sixes in Asia Cup history, covering both ODI and T20I formats, along with insights into top-performing players and teams.

Most Sixes in Asia Cup (ODI Format)

Power-hitting in ODIs has grown over the years, and several legends of the game dominate the six-hitting charts.

Rank Player Team Matches Runs Sixes Span 1 Rohit Sharma India 28 939 28 2008–2023 2 Shahid Afridi Pakistan 23 532 26 1997–2014 3 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 25 1220 23 1990–2008 4 Suresh Raina India 13 547 18 2008–2012 5 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 11 267 13 2014–2023

Most Sixes in Asia Cup (T20I Format)

The shortest format naturally demands aggression, and several batters have stood out with their fearless six-hitting abilities.

Rank Player Team Matches Runs Sixes Span 1 Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan 8 176 13 2016–2022 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 5 152 12 2022 3 Rohit Sharma India 9 271 12 2016–2022 4 Virat Kohli India 10 429 11 2016–2022 5 Babar Hayat Hong Kong 5 235 10 2016–2022

Top Teams with the Most Sixes in Asia Cup (Combined ODI + T20I)

Rank Team Approx. Sixes Notable Six-Hitters 1 India 150+ Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Suryakumar Yadav 2 Pakistan 140+ Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan 3 Sri Lanka 130+ Sanath Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis 4 Afghanistan 100+ Najibullah Zadran, Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi 5 Bangladesh 90+ Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal

Observation:

India leads the six-hitting charts thanks to a blend of legends (Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag, Dhoni) and modern-day stars (Rohit, Kohli, SKY).

Special Mentions – Iconic Six-Hitters

Rohit Sharma (India):

Holds the record for the most sixes (40) in Asia Cup history across formats.

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan):

Known for explosive cameos, Afridi smashed 26 sixes in the tournament.

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka):

The Sri Lankan legend combined aggression with consistency, clearing the ropes 23 times.

Virat Kohli & Suresh Raina (India):

Both have struck 18 sixes, making them reliable middle-order big-hitters.

MS Dhoni (India):

The “Captain Cool” hit 16 sixes, often in high-pressure situations.

The Asia Cup has transformed into a festival of six-hitting, especially in the T20 era. While Rohit Sharma dominates the overall charts with 40 sixes, Najibullah Zadran has emerged as a modern-day powerhouse in T20Is. With Asia Cup 2025 being played in the T20 format, expect the six-hitting tally to soar as batters continue to push the boundaries of aggressive play.

Also Read:

Most Wickets in Asia Cup: Complete List of Top Bowling Performers

Most Centuries in Asia Cup History: Complete List of Record Holders