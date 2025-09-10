Subscribe

Most Sixes in Asia Cup History (ODI & T20I): Records, Stats, and Top Hitters

The Asia Cup has witnessed some of cricket’s most explosive batting, with towering sixes becoming a trademark of the tournament. Rohit Sharma leads the overall charts with 40 sixes.

PratidinTime Sports Desk
The Asia Cup has always been one of cricket’s most exciting tournaments, bringing together Asian powerhouses in a battle for regional supremacy. While centuries and match-winning knocks are celebrated, nothing electrifies fans more than a towering six. Over the years, the Asia Cup has witnessed some of the greatest six-hitters—from Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma—lighting up stadiums with their explosive batting.

This article breaks down themost sixes in Asia Cup history, covering both ODI and T20I formats, along with insights into top-performing players and teams.

Most Sixes in Asia Cup (ODI Format)

Power-hitting in ODIs has grown over the years, and several legends of the game dominate the six-hitting charts.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsSixesSpan
1Rohit SharmaIndia28939282008–2023
2Shahid AfridiPakistan23532261997–2014
3Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka251220231990–2008
4Suresh RainaIndia13547182008–2012
5Mohammad NabiAfghanistan11267132014–2023

Most Sixes in Asia Cup (T20I Format)

The shortest format naturally demands aggression, and several batters have stood out with their fearless six-hitting abilities.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsSixesSpan
1Najibullah ZadranAfghanistan8176132016–2022
2Rahmanullah GurbazAfghanistan5152122022
3Rohit SharmaIndia9271122016–2022
4Virat KohliIndia10429112016–2022
5Babar HayatHong Kong5235102016–2022

Top Teams with the Most Sixes in Asia Cup (Combined ODI + T20I)

RankTeamApprox. SixesNotable Six-Hitters
1India150+Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Suryakumar Yadav
2Pakistan140+Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan
3Sri Lanka130+Sanath Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis
4Afghanistan100+Najibullah Zadran, Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi
5Bangladesh90+Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal

Observation:
India leads the six-hitting charts thanks to a blend of legends (Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag, Dhoni) and modern-day stars (Rohit, Kohli, SKY).

Special Mentions – Iconic Six-Hitters

  • Rohit Sharma (India):
    Holds the record for the most sixes (40) in Asia Cup history across formats.

  • Shahid Afridi (Pakistan):
    Known for explosive cameos, Afridi smashed 26 sixes in the tournament.

  • Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka):
    The Sri Lankan legend combined aggression with consistency, clearing the ropes 23 times.

  • Virat Kohli & Suresh Raina (India):
    Both have struck 18 sixes, making them reliable middle-order big-hitters.

  • MS Dhoni (India):
    The “Captain Cool” hit 16 sixes, often in high-pressure situations.

The Asia Cup has transformed into a festival of six-hitting, especially in the T20 era. While Rohit Sharma dominates the overall charts with 40 sixes, Najibullah Zadran has emerged as a modern-day powerhouse in T20Is. With Asia Cup 2025 being played in the T20 format, expect the six-hitting tally to soar as batters continue to push the boundaries of aggressive play.

