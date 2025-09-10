Most Sixes in Asia Cup History (ODI & T20I): Records, Stats, and Top Hitters

The Asia Cup has always been one of cricket’s most exciting tournaments, bringing together Asian powerhouses in a battle for regional supremacy. While centuries and match-winning knocks are celebrated, nothing electrifies fans more than a towering six. Over the years, the Asia Cup has witnessed some of the greatest six-hitters—from Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma—lighting up stadiums with their explosive batting.
This article breaks down themost sixes in Asia Cup history, covering both ODI and T20I formats, along with insights into top-performing players and teams.
Most Sixes in Asia Cup (ODI Format)
Power-hitting in ODIs has grown over the years, and several legends of the game dominate the six-hitting charts.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Sixes
|Span
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|28
|939
|28
|2008–2023
|2
|Shahid Afridi
|Pakistan
|23
|532
|26
|1997–2014
|3
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Sri Lanka
|25
|1220
|23
|1990–2008
|4
|Suresh Raina
|India
|13
|547
|18
|2008–2012
|5
|Mohammad Nabi
|Afghanistan
|11
|267
|13
|2014–2023
Most Sixes in Asia Cup (T20I Format)
The shortest format naturally demands aggression, and several batters have stood out with their fearless six-hitting abilities.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Sixes
|Span
|1
|Najibullah Zadran
|Afghanistan
|8
|176
|13
|2016–2022
|2
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|5
|152
|12
|2022
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|9
|271
|12
|2016–2022
|4
|Virat Kohli
|India
|10
|429
|11
|2016–2022
|5
|Babar Hayat
|Hong Kong
|5
|235
|10
|2016–2022
Top Teams with the Most Sixes in Asia Cup (Combined ODI + T20I)
|Rank
|Team
|Approx. Sixes
|Notable Six-Hitters
|1
|India
|150+
|Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Suryakumar Yadav
|2
|Pakistan
|140+
|Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan
|3
|Sri Lanka
|130+
|Sanath Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis
|4
|Afghanistan
|100+
|Najibullah Zadran, Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi
|5
|Bangladesh
|90+
|Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal
Observation:
India leads the six-hitting charts thanks to a blend of legends (Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag, Dhoni) and modern-day stars (Rohit, Kohli, SKY).
Special Mentions – Iconic Six-Hitters
Rohit Sharma (India):
Holds the record for the most sixes (40) in Asia Cup history across formats.
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan):
Known for explosive cameos, Afridi smashed 26 sixes in the tournament.
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka):
The Sri Lankan legend combined aggression with consistency, clearing the ropes 23 times.
Virat Kohli & Suresh Raina (India):
Both have struck 18 sixes, making them reliable middle-order big-hitters.
MS Dhoni (India):
The “Captain Cool” hit 16 sixes, often in high-pressure situations.
The Asia Cup has transformed into a festival of six-hitting, especially in the T20 era. While Rohit Sharma dominates the overall charts with 40 sixes, Najibullah Zadran has emerged as a modern-day powerhouse in T20Is. With Asia Cup 2025 being played in the T20 format, expect the six-hitting tally to soar as batters continue to push the boundaries of aggressive play.
