MS Dhoni Becomes 11th Indian in ICC Hall of Fame: Full List of Cricket Legends

In a moment of immense pride for Indian cricket, MS Dhoni has become the 11th Indian cricketer to be inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame. The International Cricket Council made the announcement on June 9, 2025, adding yet another chapter to Dhoni’s already legendary career.

Dhoni’s induction is not just a personal milestone, but also a celebration of India’s cricketing journey over the decades. From the classical batting of Sunil Gavaskar, to the fiery pace of Kapil Dev, the spin wizardry of Anil Kumble, and now to the cool-headed leadership of Dhoni, the ICC Hall of Fame now features some of the most influential names in Indian cricket history.

With this honour, Dhoni joins an elite list of Indian greats who have shaped the game both nationally and globally. The induction also underlines India’s ever-growing stature in the world of cricket — a journey that has seen the country evolve from being underdogs to becoming world champions across formats.

MS Dhoni Becomes 11th Indian in ICC Hall of Fame

Made international debut in 2004

Captained India to: 2007 T20 World Cup victory 2011 ODI World Cup victory 2013 ICC Champions Trophy win

(Only captain to win all three ICC white-ball tournaments)

ODI record: 10,773 runs | Batting avg. 50.57

First Indian wicket-keeper to score 4000 Test runs

Most dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper

Retired from international cricket in 2020

Dhoni’s induction comes nearly five years after he bid farewell to international cricket. Revered for his calm leadership and tactical brilliance, Dhoni remains one of India’s most beloved sporting icons.

Indians in ICC Hall of Fame: The Complete List

1. Bishan Singh Bedi

Inducted: 2009

67 Tests | 266 wickets

Member of India’s iconic spin quartet

Captained India in 22 Tests

2. Kapil Dev

Inducted: 2009

India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain

Only player with 5000+ Test runs and 400+ wickets

India’s leading fast-bowling wicket-taker

3. Sunil Gavaskar

Inducted: 2009

First batter to cross 10,000 Test runs

Scored 34 Test centuries

4. Anil Kumble

Inducted: 2015

619 Test wickets | 337 ODI wickets

India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs

953 international wickets in total

5. Rahul Dravid

Inducted: 2018

One of only 7 players with 10,000+ runs in both Tests and ODIs

Scored 36 Test centuries

6. Sachin Tendulkar

Inducted: 2019

Highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs

Only player with 100 international centuries

7. Vinoo Mankad

Inducted: 2021

First Indian with 1000 runs & 100 wickets in Tests

Former record holder for highest opening partnership (413 runs with Pankaj Roy)

8. Diana Edulji

Inducted: 2023

First Indian woman in ICC Hall of Fame

Took 120 wickets in international cricket

Captained India in Tests and ODIs

9. Virender Sehwag

Inducted: 2023

First Indian to score a Test triple century (achieved twice)

Part of India’s 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squads

10. Neetu David

Inducted: 2024

Second Indian woman in Hall of Fame

Took 182 international wickets

Holds record for best bowling figures in a women’s Test innings

11. MS Dhoni

Inducted: 2025

Only captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies

Record-breaking Indian wicket-keeper

One of cricket’s greatest finishers and tacticians

MS Dhoni’s induction into the ICC Hall of Fame reinforces his status as one of cricket’s all-time greats. The list of Indian inductees — from Gavaskar’s timeless technique to Dhoni’s modern leadership — reflects the evolution and dominance of Indian cricket on the world stage.

As the sport continues to grow, these icons remain inspirations for future generations, embodying excellence, resilience, and the spirit of the game.

