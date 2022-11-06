MS Dhoni Moves Madras HC for Contempt Proceedings against IPS Officer

Cricketer MS Dhoni has moved the Madras High Court to initiate contempt proceedings against IPS officer G Sampath Kumar for his alleged statements against the Supreme Court and certain senior counsels in the matter pertaining to match-fixing.

The case is with regard to remarks made by the officer who had investigated the Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing and betting scandal of 2013.

Though the case was listed, it was not heard on Saturday.

In 2014, Dhoni filed a civil suit to permanently restrain Sampath Kumar, who was the then Inspector General of Police.

“The statements of the third respondent are scandalous and are capable of shaking the faith of the common man in the justice system,” the plea stated, adding that it constitutes an “act of criminal contempt”.

By an interim order passed on March 18, 2014, the court restrained Sampath Kumar from making any statement against Dhoni.

Despite the order, Sampath Kumar allegedly filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court containing disparaging remarks against the judiciary and the senior counsel representing the State in the cases against him. When it was brought to the notice of the Madras High Court, it took the same on its file in December, 2021.