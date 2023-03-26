One of the most accomplished cricketers of all time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni now remains active only in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Having already retired from international cricket, fans of MS Dhoni fans fear the dreaded day is nearing when he will announce his retirement from all cricketing activities. Meanwhile, the recently gone viral AI-based platform ChatGPT, that seemingly has answers to almost everything, was asked about Dhoni’s retirement. The answer was rather an interesting one.

MS Dhoni has not played international cricket raising doubts over his fitness. Moreover, he does not have age on his side as well, prompting his fans to finally start asking the question about his retirement from IPL as many cannot fathom him playing on for much longer.

Dhoni had himself confirmed his wish to play in front of the home crowd in Chennai before calling it a day on his fine career. With this IPL season set be played entirely in India in the home and away format, fans wonder if he had indeed hinted at this edition to be his last.

Interestingly however, ChatGPT has left the call entirely on the legendary wicket-keeper batter and one of the most successful captains to lead the Indian team.

ChatGPT said, “As an AI language model, I don't have access to insider information or MS Dhoni's personal thoughts and plans. Therefore, I cannot predict with certainty whether he will retire after IPL 2023 or not.”

It further answered, “However, it's worth noting that MS Dhoni has already retired from international cricket in August 2020. As for his future plans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), it's entirely up to him to decide when he wishes to retire from playing cricket altogether.”

“Dhoni is one of the most successful and respected cricketers in the history of Indian cricket, and he has achieved many milestones and accolades throughout his career. Therefore, whatever decision he makes about his retirement will likely be a well-thought-out and considered one based on his personal goals, fitness, and motivation to continue playing,” added ChatGPT.

The viral AI based platform was further asked if Dhoni should consider retirement after this season of the IPL. It highlighted several factors that needed to be considered in the matter.

ChatGPT said, “Whether or not Dhoni should retire after IPL 2023 is a decision that he will have to make based on various factors, such as his fitness, form, and motivation to continue playing cricket. It is important to note that retirement is a personal decision and should be made based on individual circumstances and preferences.”

It added, “It is also important to consider the impact that Dhoni's retirement could have on Indian cricket and the Chennai Super Kings team. Dhoni has been an inspirational leader and a role model for many young cricketers in India, and his retirement could leave a void in the team's leadership.”

“In conclusion, the decision of whether or not MS Dhoni should retire after IPL 2023 is a personal one, and should be based on various factors. As an AI language model, I cannot provide a definitive answer, but I hope this information helps you make an informed decision,” concluded ChatGPT.

With the IPL 2023 beckoning, Dhoni has been working hard behind the scenes to keep himself fit. Dhoni has been preparing in the nets ahead of the new season. He will be leading CSK in the opening match against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31.