MTV Roadies Fame Anamika Wins Silver, Bronze at Intl. Swiss Massage C'ship 2023

The first Assamese MTV Roadie Anamika Barman Das won Silver and a Bronze medal at the International Swiss Massage Championship 2023 held in Switzerland on April 29 and 30.
Notably, she is the first Indian to be selected to participate in the said grand event. Before heading for the championship, Anamika had addressed a press conference at Dispur Press Club, saying, “Many people are not aware of International Swiss Massage Championship, however, the competition is held in grand manner in overseas.”
Anamika earlier sought financial assistance from the government to participate in the expensive international competition.
It may be mentioned that Anamika, who is currently working as an NCOE (National Center of Excellence) sports massage therapist at the Sports Authority of India in Guwahati, has been supervising star athletes like Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Ankushita Boro and Jamuna Boro.
Anamika was a participant in MTV Roadies season 14.