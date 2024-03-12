Mumbai City Head Coach Lauds NEUFC Quality Ahead Of Clash

Before the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mumbai City FC and Northeast United at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday, the head coach of Mumbai City FC, Petr Kratky, expressed admiration for their opponents, acknowledging their team's high quality.
During the pre-match press conference, Kratky expressed that Northeast will aim for a victory in order to secure a position among the top six teams on the points table.
He went on to say that the players from Mumbai City need to be conscious when they confront the visiting team.
"NorthEast United FC is a quality team. They will push for the top six. So if they win, they can basically jump into the top six. We know about their ability, their players (but) our approach still doesn't change. We have to be aware, as we always do. We prepare the players the best we can against what they will face. But for our way, we will try to do the best what we can (in) the way we want to play," Kratky's statement was quoted on the official website of ISL.
The head coach of Mumbai City FC expressed that his team is dedicated and determined to accomplish something significant in the league.
"They (players) want to play football (our way). They are a hardworking group and they want to achieve (something). My role is just to guide them. I'm happy with the whole squad (and) the basics, the fundamentals that were set up before I came. We just try to keep going with intensity, with a good, positive and correct mindset. Game by game, they're doing it and I'm very happy for them and for us as a club as well. I'm very positive. As I said (before), this group is special. They have a lot of quality, but we have to keep working the right way until the end," he added.
Currently, the Islanders are in excellent form as they have remained undefeated in their last five matches. They enter this game following a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC.
Kratky's team is currently in second place in the ISL standings, having earned 36 points by winning 10 out of 18 league matches.