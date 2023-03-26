Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals, Lift Inaugural Title of WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the summit clash of Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Initially, Delhi Capitals reached 131/9 in 20 overs, with Meg Lanning top-scoring with a knock of 35 runs off 29 balls, packed with five fours. But the DC didn't receive any support and lost her wicket in a freak runout.

Put to field first, Mumbai Indians got off to a fiery start as their star bowler Issy Wong gave Delhi Capitals back-to-back blows as she delivered two full-toss deliveries, dismissing Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey in the second over of the innings.

The right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Meg Lanning then handled the charge and slammed Mumbai bowlers for boundaries at regular intervals.

Lanning hammered Nat Sciver-Brunt for 13 runs slamming three back-to-back fours. However, Rodrigues' stint at the crease was short-lived as she handed an easy catch to Hayley Matthews in Wong's spell after scoring 9 runs.

Marizanne Kapp then came out to bat, but the batter could not do much and fell prey to Melie Kerr after scoring 18 off 21 deliveries. Mumbai bowlers completely dominated Delhi as Jess Jonassen fell prey to Matthews, who caught and bowled the batter. Matthews then delivered a stunning over to dismiss Minnu Mani and Taniya Bhatia back-to-back in the 16th over of the game.

In the last over Radha Yadav hit back-to-back two sixes and took her teams total to 131/9 in 20 overs.

Assam cricketer Jintimani Kalita was part of the winning team Mumbai Indians. The 19-year-old cricketer was roped in by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh. She was the only player from Assam in this tournament.