WPL 2023: Assam’s Jintimani Kalita Joins Playing XI of MI in Opening Match

Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians locked horns in the inaugural match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) being held at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Assam cricketer Jintimani Kalita is playing for the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match. The 19-year-old cricketer was roped in by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh. She is also the only player from Assam in this tournament.

Ahead of the match, the trophy for the inaugural season was unveiled in the presence of captains of all five teams, Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz).

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, and Secretary Jay Shah, Treasurer Ashish Shelar and IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal were also present on the occasion.

In its first season, the WPL will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played for 23 days.

March 5, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24.

The Final of Women's Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.