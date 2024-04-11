Mumbai Indians Crush Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Notch Second IPL 2024 Victory

In a thrilling encounter at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians secured their second win of the IPL 2024 season by defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.
Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Mumbai Indians restricted RCB to 196/8 in their 20 overs. Faf du Plessis (61) and Dinesh Karthik (53*) were the standout performers for RCB.
However, Mumbai Indians chased down the challenging target with ease, reaching 199/3 in just 15.3 overs. Ishan Kishan's blistering 69 and Suryakumar Yadav's composed 52 set the platform for Mumbai's victory, with Rohit Sharma contributing 38 runs. Jasprit Bumrah's sensational five-wicket haul for 21 runs was instrumental in limiting RCB's total.
With this impressive win, Mumbai Indians climb the points table in IPL 2024, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.