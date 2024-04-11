Mumbai Indians Crush Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Notch Second IPL 2024 Victory

However, Mumbai Indians chased down the challenging target with ease, reaching 199/3 in just 15.3 overs. Ishan Kishan's blistering 69 and Suryakumar Yadav's composed 52 set the platform for Mumbai's victory, with Rohit Sharma contributing 38 runs. Jasprit Bumrah's sensational five-wicket haul for 21 runs was instrumental in limiting RCB's total.