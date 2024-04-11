Rajasthan Royals Open Early Access Registration for Guwahati Matches

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) action set to return to the North East in May as Rajasthan Royals play two home matches at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, the franchise has opened Early Access Registration for the tickets to these matches through their official website.
Assam's own Riyan Parag will be in action along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates on 15th and 19th May 2024.
Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are set to play Punjab Kings on 15th May, and Kolkata Knight Riders on 19th May at the ACA Stadium, and interested fans can now register themselves for Early Access by filling out a form on the Royals' official website - (https://www.rajasthanroyals.com/guwahati-tickets-early-access-2024).
These Early Access pre-registered fans will then have the exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets (as and when they are made available) to the Royals' home matches in Guwahati for a limited time period prior to when they are released to the broader general public.
This opportunity is particularly beneficial for those fans who wish to ensure their attendance at the Royals' home matches in Guwahati without the uncertainty of missing out on the opportunity to purchase later.
The pricing and date of sale of tickets for all matches will be made available in due time.
Fans can pre-register using the below link -
Rajasthan Royals official website: https://www.rajasthanroyals.com/guwahati-tickets-early-access-2024