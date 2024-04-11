Rajasthan Royals Open Early Access Registration for Guwahati Matches

Assam's own Riyan Parag will be in action along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates on 15th and 19th May 2024.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are set to play Punjab Kings on 15th May, and Kolkata Knight Riders on 19th May at the ACA Stadium, and interested fans can now register themselves for Early Access by filling out a form on the Royals' official website - (https://www.rajasthanroyals.com/guwahati-tickets-early-access-2024).