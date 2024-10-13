Mumbai Indians Reappoint Mahela Jayawardene as Head Coach

In a major development ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Mumbai Indians have reappointed former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene as their head coach. Jayawardene returns to the helm, replacing Mark Boucher, who led the franchise to a last-place finish in IPL 2024.
This marks Jayawardene’s second stint as head coach for Mumbai, having previously served in the role from 2017 to 2022.
Reflecting on his return, Jayawardene said, "My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever, and we did very well. Now, to return at this moment, where we look ahead to the future, and the opportunity to further strengthen the love for MI, build on the owners' vision, and continue to add to the franchise's history, is an exciting challenge I’m looking forward to."
During his first tenure, Jayawardene was instrumental in leading Mumbai to three IPL titles, cementing his reputation as one of the most successful coaches in T20 cricket.
After stepping down as head coach in 2022, Jayawardene assumed a broader role as the franchise’s global head of performance, overseeing coaching and scouting operations for Mumbai’s other teams—MI Emirates (ILT20), MI Cape Town (SA20), and MI New York (MLC).
"We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the head coach of Mumbai Indians," said Akash Ambani, the franchise's owner. "His leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game have always benefited MI, and with our global teams now established, the opportunity arose for him to return and lead the IPL team once more."
Jayawardene’s first task in his second stint will be to finalise the team's retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 retention deadline on October 31. Each franchise will have an increased purse of INR 120 crore, 20 crore more than the previous season, to build their squads.
Under former coach Mark Boucher, Mumbai had a mixed record. The team reached the playoffs in IPL 2023 but failed to progress beyond the second qualifier. In IPL 2024, however, the franchise endured a disappointing campaign, winning just four of their 14 games.
Beyond his success with Mumbai, Jayawardene has coached in various international leagues, including The Hundred (Southern Brave) and the Bangladesh Premier League (Khulna Titans).
He has also worked with the Sri Lanka national team in various coaching capacities, notably during their 2022 Asia Cup triumph in Dubai.
With a solid track record and extensive experience, Jayawardene's return is set to rejuvenate Mumbai Indians as they look ahead to the 2025 season.