Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Retention List for IPL 2025

As the IPL 2025 Mega Auction approaches, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, is gearing up to finalize its retention list. Known for their consistency and exceptional leadership under MS Dhoni, CSK has secured multiple IPL titles, making them a force to be reckoned with. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the retention list, as the team strategizes for another title-winning season.
The IPL Governing Council has introduced updated retention rules ahead of the 2025 mega-auction. Each franchise is permitted to retain up to six players, including the Right to Match (RTM) option. A maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players can be retained. There is no restriction on the number of overseas players a franchise can retain. This flexibility allows teams like CSK to keep their core intact while planning for a well-rounded squad.
Based on their performances, leadership, and impact on the team, here’s the expected list of players CSK is likely to retain for IPL 2025:
MS Dhoni
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ravindra Jadeja
Rachin Ravindra
Shivam Dube
Matheesha Pathirana
While these six players are likely to be retained, CSK may consider additional players depending on auction strategies and player availability. Players like Moeen Ali and Devon Conway could also be in the running for retention, depending on their recent form and fitness levels. CSK will be cautious in maintaining the balance between experience and youth, ensuring they continue their successful run in the upcoming season.
With the IPL 2025 mega-auction approaching, Chennai Super Kings will be focused on solidifying their squad by retaining their top performers. The franchise's reputation for relying on a stable core, along with MS Dhoni’s mentorship and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership, will keep them in contention for yet another title. Fans can expect a balanced blend of experience and emerging talent as CSK looks to build on their legacy.
What is the maximum number of players Chennai Super Kings can retain for IPL 2025?
Chennai Super Kings can retain up to six players ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, including the Right to Match (RTM) option.
Will Chennai Super Kings retain any uncapped players?
Yes, CSK is expected to retain players like Matheesha Pathirana as one of their uncapped players due to his recent standout performances.
Are there any overseas players expected to be retained by Chennai Super Kings?
While the list is not yet final, overseas players such as Devon Conway and Moeen Ali are strong contenders for retention, given their consistent performances for the team.