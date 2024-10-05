Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Retention List for IPL 2025

As the IPL 2025 Mega Auction approaches, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, is gearing up to finalize its retention list. Known for their consistency and exceptional leadership under MS Dhoni, CSK has secured multiple IPL titles, making them a force to be reckoned with. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the retention list, as the team strategizes for another title-winning season.

IPL 2025 Retention Rules

The IPL Governing Council has introduced updated retention rules ahead of the 2025 mega-auction. Each franchise is permitted to retain up to six players, including the Right to Match (RTM) option. A maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players can be retained. There is no restriction on the number of overseas players a franchise can retain. This flexibility allows teams like CSK to keep their core intact while planning for a well-rounded squad.

Expected Full Retention List for Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Based on their performances, leadership, and impact on the team, here’s the expected list of players CSK is likely to retain for IPL 2025:

MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ravindra Jadeja

Rachin Ravindra

Shivam Dube

Matheesha Pathirana

Other Contenders for Retention

While these six players are likely to be retained, CSK may consider additional players depending on auction strategies and player availability. Players like Moeen Ali and Devon Conway could also be in the running for retention, depending on their recent form and fitness levels. CSK will be cautious in maintaining the balance between experience and youth, ensuring they continue their successful run in the upcoming season.

Conclusion

With the IPL 2025 mega-auction approaching, Chennai Super Kings will be focused on solidifying their squad by retaining their top performers. The franchise's reputation for relying on a stable core, along with MS Dhoni’s mentorship and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership, will keep them in contention for yet another title. Fans can expect a balanced blend of experience and emerging talent as CSK looks to build on their legacy.

FAQs