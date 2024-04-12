Mumbai Police Nabs Hardik Pandya's Stepbrother for Alleged Rs 4.3 Crore Fraud

Mumbai police have apprehended Vaibhav Pandya, the lesser-known stepbrother of cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya, on charges of allegedly defrauding them of approximately Rs 4 crore in a business deal.
As per reports, 37-year-old Vaibhav stands accused of diverting around Rs 4.3 crore from their joint partnership firm, resulting in financial losses for Hardik and Krunal Pandya.
Officials from the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police have reported that Vaibhav is facing charges of cheating and forgery in connection with the case.
The trio established a polymer business in 2021, with Hardik and Krunal contributing 40 percent of the capital each, while Vaibhav contributed 20 percent. However, Vaibhav allegedly established another company in the same sector without informing his stepbrothers, thereby violating the terms of their agreement.
The arrest was made following a complaint filed by Hardik against the 37-year-old accused.