Naba Doley Re-Elected as President of Assam Football Association

Amid the financial scams alleged in the Assam Football Association, a new committee has been formed and Naba Kumar Doley has been re-elected as the President of the association on Sunday.
The newly formed committee includes Dr. Sangrang Brahma as Secretary; Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, Akash Phukan and Pradeep Terang as joint secretaries and ten have been elected as vice presidents, sources informed.
For the past few days Assam Football Association had been making headlines after the former joint secretary, Samvid Sarma, alleged a massive financial mismanagement in the association. Two days after filing an FIR, Sarma was expelled from the association on Saturday.
The decision to expel Sarma from the association was taken in an executive meeting that was held earlier that was held earlier in the day.
Notably, Sarma filed an FIR at the Paltan Bazar Police Station on May 18 alleging the secretary and treasurer of the association of financial mismanagement.
Samvid Sarma mentioned in the FIR that the irregularities surfaced after he had submitted an RTI and sought for a proper investigation into the matter.