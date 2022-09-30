National Games: Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold In 49Kg Weightlifting

Olympic silver-medallist and two-time Commonwealth Games champion Mirabai Chanu bagged the gold medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting competition at the ongoing National Games 2022 in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar on Friday.

Mirabai Chanu, representing Manipur, seized the gold with a total lift of 191 kgs - 84kgs in snatch and 107 kgs in the clean and jerk. Fellow player and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu took home the silver medal with a total lift of 187 kgs - 82kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk.

Odisha's Sneha Soren, who bagged the gold medal at the Khelo India University Games earlier this year, rounded off the podium after lifting a total of 169kg - 73kg in snatch and 96kg in the clean and jerk.

The 28-year-old Mirabai Chanu took home the gold despite a wrist injury.

"I recently injured my left wrist during training at NIS, Patiala, after which I made sure not to risk it further," Mirabai Chanu said after her victory.