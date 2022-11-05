Nayanmoni Saikia Nominated for Arjuna Award

Nayanmoni Saikia, Assam lawn balls player and Commonwealth Games medalist, has been nominated for the Arjuna Award.

At least 25 athletes have been nominated for the award.

In August, Saikia bagged gold medal in lawn balls at CWG held in Birmingham.

She was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in September.

Nayanmoni was always passionate about sports and she started her career in sports through weightlifting. However, due to leg injury and deteriorating performance she chose Lawn Bowls because this sport was a game without injuries.