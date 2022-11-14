Assam CM Launches Mission Basundhara 2.0

Speaking at the occasion, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam government is working towards providing land rights to indigenous people based on self-certification.

He said, “A self-certification has to state that the claimant has been residing on the land for the last three generations. Lack of land ownership leads to insecurity in the minds of the people, which is exploited by anti-social elements.”

The chief minister also urged the targeted beneficiaries to take benefit of ‘Mission Basundhara 2.0’, launched specifically for the purpose.

“No hasty decision will be taken in ‘doubtful cases’ about claims made over any land through the self-certification process. Data from the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is yet to be notified, and other such sources will be considered for taking any decision in such cases,” he further said.

The first phase of Mission Basundhara was launched last year to provide a time-bound solution to several services under the revenue department. It had concluded in May this year, with six lakh people benefiting from it.

Mission Basundhara is a transitional mission and the government was looking for sustainable reforms, particularly by cutting away the role of middlemen and digitalisation of all land-related services, the chief minister said.