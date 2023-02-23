Nayanmoni Saikia Bags Gold Medal at Asian Lawn Bowls Championship

Nayanmoni Saikia from Assam bagged gold medal at the 14th Asian Lawn Bowls Championship and 12th U25 Asian Bowls Championship 2023 held in Malaysia.

The nation’s Women lawn bowls team who represented India at the championship bagged the medal.

It may be mentioned that in August 2022, Saikia bagged a gold medal in lawn bowls at Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham.

She was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in September.

Nayanmoni was always passionate about sports and she started her career in sports through weightlifting. However, due to leg injury and deteriorating performance she chose Lawn Bowls because this sport was a game without injuries.

After she took the sport, she represented Assam and India several times. She won gold medals in National Games in individual and team events held in 2011 and 2015.

Additionally, she also bagged gold medal in the Asian Lawn Bowls Championship in 2012 in the girls' under-25 section.

She also represented the country in Commonwealth games held in the year 2014 and 2018.