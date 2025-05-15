Ndoye Stuns Milan as Bologna Ends Coppa Italia Drought

Bologna ended AC Milan’s long-standing Coppa Italia drought with a decisive 1‑0 triumph at the Stadio Olimpico, as Mohamed Ndoye’s early second‑half strike proved the difference. The Rossoneri, chasing their first domestic cup since 2003, were left to rue missed opportunities in a tense, error-strewn encounter.

AC Milan started with intent, Leão slipping a precise pass to Jiménez inside four minutes, only for the Mexican forward to blaze over. Yet Bologna weathered the early storm, with goalkeeper Lukáš Skorupski producing a breathtaking double save in the 10th minute to deny an own‑goal deflection and then Jović’s follow‑up. The match settled into a cagey midfield battle, with neither side carving clear chances before the break.

Emerging refreshed, Bologna struck at the outset of the second half. In the 53rd minute, Hernández’s ill‑timed tackle on Orsolini in midfield gifted possession to Fabbian, whose clipped pass found Ndoye. The forward held off Tomori and fired a low drive beyond Maignan, sparking jubilant celebrations among Bologna’s travelling supporters.

Milan threw bodies forward in search of an equaliser. João Felix and Fofana probed the Bologna defence, but neither could fashion a clear-cut opening. Substitute Gimenez’s curling effort in the 71st minute narrowly missed the target, and a late surge failed to breach Skorupski’s resolute defence. Milan’s final push fizzled out, leaving coach Sérgio Conceição with little to show for a season that promised more.

The defeat extends Milan’s Coppa Italia final hoodoo, following losses in 2016 and 2018, and leaves their Europa League qualification hopes hanging by a thread with two Serie A fixtures to play. Meanwhile, Bologna captain Riccardo Miranda will lift the trophy for the first time since 1974, marking a historic night for the Rossoblù.

Match in Brief

Goal: 53’ Ndoye (Bologna)

Bookings: Tomori 38’, Pulisic 45+2’ (Milan); Ferguson 43’, Fabbian 57’, Lucumí 74’ (Bologna)

Milan XI (3‑4‑2‑1): Maignan; Tomori (Walker 62’), Gabbia, Pavlović; Jiménez (Félix 62’), Fofana (Abraham 88’), Reijnders, Hernández; Pulisic (Chukwueze 88’), Leão; Jović (Gimenez 62’).

Bologna XI (4‑2‑3‑1): Skorupski; Holm (Calabria 76’), Beukema, Lucumí, Miranda; Freuler, Ferguson; Orsolini (Casale 69’), Fabbian (Pobega 69’), Ndoye (Dallinga 80’); Castro (Odgaard 80’).

Referee: Mariani (Aprilia)

Milan’s wait for silverware continues; Bologna savours its long‑awaited Coppa Italia glory.